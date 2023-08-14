Wendy Couch, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital patient advocate, places a Patient and Family Partnership Council volunteer advertisement on the door of her office Tuesday. Hospital leaders are seeking individuals who want to get involved in the council to meet regularly to provide feedback on their experiences as patients here and help plan changes to improve overall care at the hospital.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7988242
|VIRIN:
|230822-A-FH875-9064
|Resolution:
|640x457
|Size:
|80.84 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GLWACH assembling council to enhance quality of patient care [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GLWACH assembling council to enhance quality of patient care
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT