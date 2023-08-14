Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GLWACH assembling council to enhance quality of patient care [Image 1 of 2]

    GLWACH assembling council to enhance quality of patient care

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Wendy Couch, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital patient advocate, places a Patient and Family Partnership Council volunteer advertisement on the door of her office Tuesday. Hospital leaders are seeking individuals who want to get involved in the council to meet regularly to provide feedback on their experiences as patients here and help plan changes to improve overall care at the hospital.

    This work, GLWACH assembling council to enhance quality of patient care [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital

