    Keris Aman 23 | Sri Lanka Armed Forces Field Training Event [Image 12 of 15]

    Keris Aman 23 | Sri Lanka Armed Forces Field Training Event

    MALAYSIA

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Sri Lanka Armed Forces soldiers conduct dismounted patrol training during Exercise Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on Aug 23, 2023. Dismounted patrolling allows for peacekeepers to interact directly for personal negotiations and community interactions. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 06:37
    Photo ID: 7987835
    VIRIN: 230823-M-AS595-1366
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.44 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Aman 23 | Sri Lanka Armed Forces Field Training Event [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    united nations
    malaysia
    usindopacom
    KerisAman23

