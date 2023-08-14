Keris Aman 23 | Sri Lanka Armed Forces Field Training Event

Sri Lanka Armed Forces soldiers conduct dismounted patrol training during Exercise Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on Aug 23, 2023. Dismounted patrolling allows for peacekeepers to interact directly for personal negotiations and community interactions. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

