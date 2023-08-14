Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in Citadel Pacific 2023.

230822-N-LZ409-1004 KEKAHA, Hawaii (Aug. 22, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Anthony Espinoza works in the Emergency Operations Center during an active shooter drill as part of Citadel Pacific. Exercise Citadel Pacific 2023 is an anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted at installations across the Pacific. The annual exercise is no in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

