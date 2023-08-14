Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in Citadel Pacific 2023.

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Participates in Citadel Pacific 2023.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    230822-N-LZ409-1002 KEKAHA, Hawaii (Aug. 22, 2023) Marie Paiste, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) program analyst, left, and Ella Galicinao, PMRF admin officer, work in the Emergency Operations Center during an active shooter drill as part of Citadel Pacific. Exercise Citadel Pacific 2023 is an anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted at installations across the Pacific. The annual exercise is no in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

