    Cyber Flag 23-2 [Image 11 of 11]

    Cyber Flag 23-2

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Stippey 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines and Civilians with Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group and Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Battalion, compete in Cyber Flag 23-2, at an undisclosed location in Maryland, Aug. 7, 2023. The purpose of the competition was to enhance readiness and the capabilities of cyber warfare. Each team was strategically positioned either in an offensive or defensive role, engaging with a range of diverse cyber-attack scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Stippey)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 12:45
    Photo ID: 7986246
    VIRIN: 230807-M-JE726-8815
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Cyber Flag 23-2 [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    USMCInnovation
    CyberFlag
    ProffessionOfArms

