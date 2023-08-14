U.S. Marines and Civilians with Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group and Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Battalion, compete in Cyber Flag 23-2, at an undisclosed location in Maryland, Aug. 7, 2023. The purpose of the competition was to enhance readiness and the capabilities of cyber warfare. Each team was strategically positioned either in an offensive or defensive role, engaging with a range of diverse cyber-attack scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Stippey)

