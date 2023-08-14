Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Skeens takes command of 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 2 of 4]

    Skeens takes command of 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

    LOUSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Shawn Keller, left, commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group, passes the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron guideon to Maj. Matthew Skeens, incoming commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 5, 2023. Skeens previously served as a logistics readiness officer with the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Contingency Response Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 09:42
    Photo ID: 7985907
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-JU667-1187
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: LOUSVILLE, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skeens takes command of 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Skeens takes command of 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Skeens takes command of 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Skeens takes over as commander of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Skeens takes over as commander of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Skeens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT