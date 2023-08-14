Lt. Col. Shawn Keller, left, commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group, passes the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron guideon to Maj. Matthew Skeens, incoming commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 5, 2023. Skeens previously served as a logistics readiness officer with the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Contingency Response Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 09:42 Photo ID: 7985907 VIRIN: 230805-Z-JU667-1187 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 4.13 MB Location: LOUSVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Skeens takes command of 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.