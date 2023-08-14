Maj. Matthew Skeens, incoming commander of the 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, salutes his Airmen during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 5, 2023. Skeens previously served as logistics readiness officer for the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Contingency Response Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 09:42 Photo ID: 7985906 VIRIN: 230805-Z-JU667-1298 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 3.9 MB Location: LOUSVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Skeens takes command of 123rd Logistics Readiness Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.