An Airman from the 501st Combat Support Wing weighs his rucksack at RAF Molesworth, England, Aug. 18, 2023.Over 100 personnel from the 501st CSW and mission partner units participated in a 25 Kilometer Danish Contingent ruck march, which allowed them to test their physical capabilities and encouraged social bonds between joint forces. The DANCON ruck march has been completed in numerous countries throughout the world since it was established in 1972. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 05:04 Photo ID: 7985558 VIRIN: 230818-F-VS137-1003 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.21 MB Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinders, mission partners take on DANCON ruck march [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.