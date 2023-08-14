Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathfinders, mission partners take on DANCON ruck march [Image 12 of 12]

    Pathfinders, mission partners take on DANCON ruck march

    RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Josten Lacey, center, 423d Security Forces Squadron Assistant NCO in Charge of training, briefs ruck march participants at RAF Molesworth, England, Aug. 22, 2023. Over 100 personnel from the 501st CSW and mission partner units participated in a 25 Kilometer Danish Contingent ruck march, which allowed them to test their physical capabilities and encouraged social bonds between joint forces. The DANCON ruck march has been completed in numerous countries throughout the world since it was established in 1972. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 05:04
    Photo ID: 7985560
    VIRIN: 230818-F-VS137-1009
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders, mission partners take on DANCON ruck march [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Ruck March
    U.S. Air Force
    RAF Molesworth
    Danish Contingent ruck march
    DANCOM

