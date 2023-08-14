STAFFDEL Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (Aug. 22, 2023) Capt. Richie Jenkins, Deputy Commander, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), right, gives a tour of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) to professional staff members (PSM) of the Senate Appropriations Committee (SAC) led by PSM Rob Leonard, during their visit to Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

