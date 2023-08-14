Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STAFFDEL Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 1 of 2]

    STAFFDEL Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Aug. 22, 2023) Capt. Richie Jenkins, Deputy Commander, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), center left, hosts professional staff members (PSM) of the Senate Appropriations Committee (SAC) led by PSM Rob Leonard in the conference room at Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

