STAFFDEL Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (Aug. 22, 2023) Capt. Richie Jenkins, Deputy Commander, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), center left, hosts professional staff members (PSM) of the Senate Appropriations Committee (SAC) led by PSM Rob Leonard in the conference room at Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

