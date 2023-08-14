AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation

Logistics readiness, force support and civil engineer Airmen with the 7th Bomb Wing cross train on how to secure and bed down a contingency airstrip during the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s final Combat Support Training Range proof of concept at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 13-18, 2023. The CSTR initiative expands multi-functional training opportunities for installation and mission support Airmen to practice for future adaptive operations and agile combat employment in contested environments and austere locations. The sites will be equipped with high-demand training assets often not available at a unit’s home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Malcolm McClendon).

