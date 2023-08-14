Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation [Image 30 of 30]

    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Malcolm McClendon 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Logistics readiness, force support and civil engineer Airmen with the 7th Bomb Wing cross train on how to secure and bed down a contingency airstrip during the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s final Combat Support Training Range proof of concept at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 13-18, 2023. The CSTR initiative expands multi-functional training opportunities for installation and mission support Airmen to practice for future adaptive operations and agile combat employment in contested environments and austere locations. The sites will be equipped with high-demand training assets often not available at a unit’s home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Malcolm McClendon).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 16:40
    Photo ID: 7984969
    VIRIN: 230816-F-FG822-1029
    Resolution: 5397x3591
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation [Image 30 of 30], by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation
    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFIMSC hosts final combat support training range evaluation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    I&MS
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    CSTR
    Combat Support Training Ranges

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT