Spotlight on 111 Years of Putting the Bite in the Fight NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Dental Corps team…

For her superior performance during the month of April 2023. Hospitalman Denasia Deloach was selected as the Sailor of the Month for NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s Surgical Services Directorate.



As a critical team player in the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic, Deloach demonstrated outstanding patient care while assisting four providers in the completion of 153 patient encounters, which included 31 intravenous placements, 28 medication administrations, and 55 other procedures, contributing to an overall dental readiness of greater than 96 percent.



As the sole qualified advanced dental imaging technician within the command, she also captured 22 cone-beam computed tomography scans which aided in the proper diagnosis and assessment of dental implants.



Additionally, she was recognized for two “Good Catch” awards for her actions that promoted patient safety, preventing catastrophic and irreversible invasive procedures from occurring.



Her hard work and dedication to the mission success has earned her the title of Surgical Service Directorate Sailor of the month.

