Spotlight on 111 Years of Putting the Bite in the Fight NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Dental Corps team…

Did you know that National Toothache Day was Feb. 9, 2023?



For Lt. Albert Young, general dentist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, being responsible for dental health and hygiene has him – and other Dental Corps officers - providing care and sharing advice with patients to limit any type of toothache. Even if that means drilling to the tooth truth of the matter. “A toothache is caused when the nerve of a tooth is irritated. Toothaches are caused by tooth decay or when a cavitation forms on a tooth’s surface also known as a cavity,” explained Young, also noting other possible causes of dental pain are from tooth injury, infection or even from biting incorrectly.



Young advocates brushing and flossing daily are key to personal dental health and hygiene, which are indicators used to determine the Navy’s dental readiness classification system, a crucial measure of every command’s operational readiness.



Class I: A patient is good to go with no dental treatment expected in a year. Class II: A patient might need minor or elective treatment such as a dental cleaning or a small filling.

Class III: A patient requires urgent/emergency treatment, with active dental disease found, such as a decayed part of a tooth has to be removed and filled before it gets worse within a year.

Class IV: A patient hasn’t had a dental exam within the year and/or their dental classification is unknown.



Young, from Newark, California and a Newark Memorial High School graduate, is a University of California, Davis and University of Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry alumnus.

