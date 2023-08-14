Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chicago Cubs honor Army Reserve officer at the Crosstown Series [Image 3 of 3]

    Chicago Cubs honor Army Reserve officer at the Crosstown Series

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Capt. Michael Ariola, right, Public Affairs Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, pauses for a photo with a Chicago White Sox fan outside Wrigley Field, following the Crosstown Series game featuring the Cubs versus the White Sox. The Chicago Cubs honored Ariola during their Military Salute game at the Crosstown Series versus the Chicago White Sox.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 12:33
    VIRIN: 230816-A-XY199-1024
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chicago Cubs honor Army Reserve officer at the Crosstown Series [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Chicago Cubs
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    Capt. Michael Ariola

