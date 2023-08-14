Chicago Cubs honor Army Reserve officer at the Crosstown Series

Capt. Michael Ariola, right, Public Affairs Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, pauses for a photo with a Chicago White Sox fan outside Wrigley Field, following the Crosstown Series game featuring the Cubs versus the White Sox. The Chicago Cubs honored Ariola during their Military Salute game at the Crosstown Series versus the Chicago White Sox.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 by SSG David Lietz