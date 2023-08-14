Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Capt. Michael Ariola, Public Affairs Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, waves to cheering baseball fans during the Military Salute at the Crosstown Series featuring the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox on August 16, 2023, at Wrigley Field. Ariola served on active duty as an armor officer before transitioning to the U.S. Army Reserve.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    This work, Chicago Cubs honor Army Reserve officer at the Crosstown Series [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

