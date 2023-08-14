Chicago Cubs honor Army Reserve officer at the Crosstown Series

Capt. Michael Ariola, Public Affairs Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, waves to cheering baseball fans during the Military Salute at the Crosstown Series featuring the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox on August 16, 2023, at Wrigley Field. Ariola served on active duty as an armor officer before transitioning to the U.S. Army Reserve.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

