4th Infantry Division Soldier builds readiness on Poland’s bike trails

U.S. Army Maj. Sarah Blood, the supply and services officer-in-charge for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, and Spc. Patrick Cantrell, a human resources specialist with Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, chat during a break from bike riding in Boleslawiec, Poland, Aug. 16. Since deploying to Poland in January 2023, Blood has biked more than 1,000 miles, and has encouraged Cantrell and others to take up riding while deployed to Poland in support of Task Force Ivy. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)

