4th Infantry Division Soldier builds readiness on Poland’s bike trails

U.S. Army Maj. Sarah Blood, the supply and services officer-in-charge for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, in Boleslawiec, Poland, Aug. 16. Since deploying to Poland in January 2023, Blood has biked more than 1,000 miles, a feat she also accomplished while deployed to Kuwait in 2020-21. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)

