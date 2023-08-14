Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Infantry Division Soldier builds readiness on Poland’s bike trails [Image 1 of 3]

    4th Infantry Division Soldier builds readiness on Poland’s bike trails

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget Vian 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Sarah Blood, the supply and services officer-in-charge for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, in Boleslawiec, Poland, Aug. 16. Since deploying to Poland in January 2023, Blood has biked more than 1,000 miles, a feat she also accomplished while deployed to Kuwait in 2020-21. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)

    4th Infantry Division Soldier builds readiness on Poland&rsquo;s bike trails

