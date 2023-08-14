B.A.P. Unión Departs Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 19, 2023) - B.A.P. Unión (BEV-161),a Peruvian ambassador ship, departed Guam this past weekend. The ship, manned by cadets from the Peruvian Naval Academy, spent three day docked at U.S. Naval Base Guam, which gave visitors an opportunity to experience Peruvian culture and naval tradition.

