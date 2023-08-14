Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B.A.P. Unión Departs Guam [Image 3 of 7]

    B.A.P. Unión Departs Guam

    GUAM

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Joint Region Marianas

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 19, 2023) - B.A.P. Unión (BEV-161),a Peruvian ambassador ship, departed Guam this past weekend. The ship, manned by cadets from the Peruvian Naval Academy, spent three day docked at U.S. Naval Base Guam, which gave visitors an opportunity to experience Peruvian culture and naval tradition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 23:31
    Photo ID: 7983563
    VIRIN: 230819-N-CM160-1004
    Resolution: 1800x1201
    Size: 464.22 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B.A.P. Unión Departs Guam [Image 7 of 7], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B.A.P. Unión Departs Guam
    B.A.P. Unión Departs Guam
    B.A.P. Unión Departs Guam
    B.A.P. Unión Departs Guam
    B.A.P. Unión Departs Guam
    B.A.P. Unión Departs Guam
    B.A.P. Unión Departs Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Ship
    BAP Union

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT