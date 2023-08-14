Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet assists mariners

The 43-foot fishing vessel Bazinga awaits Coast Guard assistance after running aground near Roanoke Sound Channel Light 10 early August 19, 2023. A Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet 29-foot Response Boat-Small arrived on scene, transferred the passengers to the RB-S, and transported them to Wanchese Harbor before returning to assist in dewatering the vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

