Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet assists mariners [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet assists mariners

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The 43-foot fishing vessel Bazinga awaits Coast Guard assistance after running aground near Roanoke Sound Channel Light 10 early August 19, 2023. A Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet 29-foot Response Boat-Small arrived on scene, transferred the passengers to the RB-S, and transported them to Wanchese Harbor before returning to assist in dewatering the vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 21:22
    Photo ID: 7983435
    VIRIN: 230821-G-KH296-1948
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 543.8 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet assists mariners [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet assists mariners
    Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet assists mariners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg
    rescue
    Coast Guard
    aground
    Oregon Inlet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT