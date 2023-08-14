A Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet crewmember assisting with dewatering the 43-foot fishing vessel Bazinga after it ran aground near Roanoke Sound Channel Light 10 early August 19, 2023. A Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet 29-foot Response Boat-Small arrived on scene, transferred the passengers to the RB-S, and transported them to Wanchese Harbor before returning to assist in dewatering the vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 21:22
|Photo ID:
|7983436
|VIRIN:
|230821-G-KH296-1949
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|260.86 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet assists mariners [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Carmen Caver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT