    775th EOD receive medivac training [Image 4 of 5]

    775th EOD receive medivac training

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Technicians from the 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight listen to Wade Spivey, flight paramedic, and Gail Sawyer, flight nurse, at 775th EOD's proficiency range Aug. 17, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The AirMed paramedics were invited to the base to teach the EOD technicians what they require to help save a patient in an emergency. Medical evacuation, landing site requirements, rotary wing safety, patient stabilization, and how to load and unload patients into the helicopter were among the topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 15:27
    Photo ID: 7982891
    VIRIN: 230817-F-EF974-2025
    Resolution: 5692x3787
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 775th EOD receive medivac training [Image 5 of 5], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    medivac training
    775th EOD Flight

