775th EOD receive medivac training

Technicians from the 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight listen to Wade Spivey, flight paramedic and Gail Sawyer, flight nurse, at 775th EOD's proficiency range Aug. 17, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The AirMed paramedics were invited to the base to teach the EOD technicians what they require to help save a patient in an emergency. Medical evacuation, landing site requirements, rotary wing safety, patient stabilization, and how to load and unload patients into the helicopter were among the topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

