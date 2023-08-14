PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Members of the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) Performing Arts Units render colors during the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Salute to Service game Aug. 18 at the Adm. Fetterman Field in the City of Pensacola's Community Maritime Park. The Wahoos' Salute to Service game was designed to celebrate and honor the thousands of United States Armed Forces service members in the Pensacola, Florida, area. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Christian Klos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 11:55 Photo ID: 7982384 VIRIN: 230818-N-QA332-1004 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 7.27 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pensacola Blue Wahoos Salute to Service Game Aug. 18 [Image 4 of 4], by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.