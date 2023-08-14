Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pensacola Blue Wahoos Salute to Service Game Aug. 18 [Image 1 of 4]

    Pensacola Blue Wahoos Salute to Service Game Aug. 18

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field Executive Officer Cmdr. Jeremy 'Doughboy' Doughty throws out one of the ceremonial first pitches during the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Salute to Service game Aug. 18 at the Adm. Fetterman Field in the City of Pensacola's Community Maritime Park. The Wahoos' Salute to Service game was designed to celebrate and honor the thousands of United States Armed Forces service members in the Pensacola, Florida, area. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Christian Klos)

    This work, Pensacola Blue Wahoos Salute to Service Game Aug. 18 [Image 4 of 4], by Bruce Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CNRSE #NASPensacola #cityofpensacola #PensacolaBlueWahoos

