Rear Adm. William E. Chase III Retires After a 33-year Distinguished Career

Air Force Lt. Gen Robert J. Skinner, commander of Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network, awards Rear Adm. William Chase the Defense Superior Service medal during a retirement ceremony held on Friday, August 18, at Fort George G. Meade. Rear Adm. Chase, deputy commander of JFHQ-DOIDIN, retired from the U.S. Navy following a distinguished military career spanning 33 years during a ceremony held at Fort George G. Meade on August 18.

