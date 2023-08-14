Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. William E. Chase III Retires After a 33-year Distinguished Career [Image 6 of 6]

    Rear Adm. William E. Chase III Retires After a 33-year Distinguished Career

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Department of Defense Information Network

    Rear Adm. William Chase III receives honors from the ceremonial sideboys during his retirement ceremony held on Friday, August 18, at Fort George G. Meade. Rear Adm. Chase, deputy commander of JFHQ-DOIDIN, retired from the U.S. Navy following a distinguished military career spanning 33 years during a ceremony held at Fort George G. Meade on August 18.

