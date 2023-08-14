Rear Adm. William E. Chase III Retires After a 33-year Distinguished Career

Rear Adm. William Chase III receives honors from the ceremonial sideboys during his retirement ceremony held on Friday, August 18, at Fort George G. Meade. Rear Adm. Chase, deputy commander of JFHQ-DOIDIN, retired from the U.S. Navy following a distinguished military career spanning 33 years during a ceremony held at Fort George G. Meade on August 18.

