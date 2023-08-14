Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Newport Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Station Newport Welcomes New Commander

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Capt. Henry M. Roenke IV addresses the command and audience after assuming the role of installation commanding officer at Naval Station Newport during a Change of Command Ceremony held at the Officers' Club July 28, 2023.

    Change of Command

