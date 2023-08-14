Naval Station Newport Welcomes New Commander

Capt. Henry M. Roenke IV addresses the command and audience after assuming the role of installation commanding officer at Naval Station Newport during a Change of Command Ceremony held at the Officers' Club July 28, 2023.
