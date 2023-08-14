Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Newport Welcomes New Commander [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Station Newport Welcomes New Commander

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Capt. Henry M. Roenke IV (right) relieved Capt. James R. McIver (left) during a Change of Command Ceremony held July 28 at the Newport Officers' Club. Rear Admiral Wesley McCall (center), commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, was the presiding official for the ceremony.

