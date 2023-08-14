Naval Station Newport Welcomes New Commander

Capt. Henry M. Roenke IV (right) relieved Capt. James R. McIver (left) during a Change of Command Ceremony held July 28 at the Newport Officers' Club. Rear Admiral Wesley McCall (center), commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, was the presiding official for the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 08:06
|Photo ID:
|7981923
|VIRIN:
|230728-D-PK198-9373
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|287.61 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
