    Active Shooter Training on NAS Sigonella [Image 3 of 5]

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samayaah Smith 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 15, 2023)— Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jorel Flores participates in an active shooter drill on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 15, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Samayaah Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 08:22
    Photo ID: 7981920
    VIRIN: 230815-N-IK073-1019
    Resolution: 5138x3418
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Training on NAS Sigonella [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Samayaah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    drill
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    navy
    Sailors
    nassig

