NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 15, 2023)— Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jorel Flores participates in an active shooter drill on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 15, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Samayaah Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 08:22 Photo ID: 7981920 VIRIN: 230815-N-IK073-1019 Resolution: 5138x3418 Size: 6.67 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Active Shooter Training on NAS Sigonella [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Samayaah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.