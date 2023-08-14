Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction [Image 17 of 20]

    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction

    MALAYSIA

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    U.S. Soldiers with the 368th Military Police Company interact with role-players while conducting an extraction and evacuation training event during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre, on August 19, 2023. The training enables the platoon to practice necessary extraction skills while enhancing peacekeeping operations. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 06:54
    Photo ID: 7981848
    VIRIN: 230819-M-AS595-2314
    Resolution: 7826x5217
    Size: 18.17 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction
    Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    united nations
    malaysia
    usindopacom
    KerisAman23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT