U.S. Soldiers with the 368th Military Police Company interact with role-players while conducting an extraction and evacuation training event during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre, on August 19, 2023. The training enables the platoon to practice necessary extraction skills while enhancing peacekeeping operations. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 06:54 Photo ID: 7981844 VIRIN: 230819-M-AS595-2304 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 18.88 MB Location: MY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keris Aman 23 | USA Executes an Evacuation and Extraction [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.