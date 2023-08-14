Command Senior Chief John West, assigned to the mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7), buys sweets for his family during the Sasebo Summer Festival at Sasebo Chuo Park in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 19, 2023. The annual Sasebo International Summer Festival was held for the first time this year and featured traditional Japanese bon dances, Taiko drum performances, games and food booths. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 02:42 Photo ID: 7981692 VIRIN: 230819-N-CA060-1066 Resolution: 4721x3048 Size: 1.17 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Sasebo International Summer Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.