    2023 Sasebo International Summer Festival [Image 4 of 5]

    2023 Sasebo International Summer Festival

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Command Senior Chief John West, assigned to the mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7), buys sweets for his family during the Sasebo Summer Festival at Sasebo Chuo Park in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 19, 2023. The annual Sasebo International Summer Festival was held for the first time this year and featured traditional Japanese bon dances, Taiko drum performances, games and food booths. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 02:42
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
