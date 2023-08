Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), center, joins Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Admiral Naruto Nishi, Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District, Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Chairman Takuya Kaneko, and SCCI Vice Chairman Shunuke Yoshizawa for a traditional sake barrel-breaking ceremony during the Sasebo Summer Festival at Sasebo Chuo Park in Sasebo, Japan Aug. 19, 2023. The annual Sasebo International Summer Festival was held for the first time this year and featured traditional Japanese bon dances, Taiko drum performances, games and food booths. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 02:42 Photo ID: 7981689 VIRIN: 230819-N-CA060-1029 Resolution: 3779x2937 Size: 1.13 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Sasebo International Summer Festival [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.