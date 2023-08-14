Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-50 helps support FEMA by providing equipment and refueling aid [Image 13 of 18]

    JTF-50 helps support FEMA by providing equipment and refueling aid

    KAHULUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Additional personnel and equipment for the Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) arrives at Kahului Airport, providing equipment and refueling operations for the Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel to aid in the wildfire recovery efforts in and around Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 19, 2023. Members of JTF-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 01:25
    Location: KAHULUI, HI, US 
    This work, JTF-50 helps support FEMA by providing equipment and refueling aid [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    HING
    JTF-50
    HawaiiWildfires23

