JTF-50 helps support FEMA by providing equipment and refueling aid

Additional personnel and equipment for the Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) arrives at Kahului Airport, providing equipment and refueling operations for the Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel to aid in the wildfire recovery efforts in and around Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 19, 2023. Members of JTF-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety, and well-being to those affected by the wildfires to ensure unwavering support for the community of Maui and first responders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 Location: KAHULUI, HI, US