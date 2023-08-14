Flying Hurricane Hilary

Master Sgt. Shane Hogue, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron loadmaster, waits to drop a dropsonde during a flight into Hurricane Hilary in the Pacific. Hurricane Hilary is the first storm in over 80 years to impact Southern California directly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

