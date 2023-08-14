Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying Hurricane Hilary [Image 1 of 2]

    Flying Hurricane Hilary

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Tobi Baker, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer, watches the dropsonde data on his screen during a flight into Hurricane Hilary in the Pacific. Hurricane Hilary is the first storm in over 80 years to impact Southern California directly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 19:03
    Photo ID: 7981119
    VIRIN: 230819-F-WF462-2039
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: CA, US
    This work, Flying Hurricane Hilary [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Hunters
    53rd WRS
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    WeatherReady
    Hurricane Hilary

