    VP-47 hosts static display at Andoya Air Station for Royal Norweigan Airforces final P-3 mission flight [Image 1 of 2]

    VP-47 hosts static display at Andoya Air Station for Royal Norweigan Airforces final P-3 mission flight

    ANDØYA AIR STATION, NORWAY

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    230630-WW800-1018 ANDØYA AIR STATION, Norway (June 30, 2023) – Attendees of an air show at Andøya Air Station, Norway, wait in line to tour a P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, June 30, 2023. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 15:24
    Photo ID: 7981091
    VIRIN: 230630-N-WW800-1018
    Location: ANDØYA AIR STATION, NO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-47 hosts static display at Andoya Air Station for Royal Norweigan Airforces final P-3 mission flight [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Hannah Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Norway
    P-3
    Navy
    P-8A Poseidon

