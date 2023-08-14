VP-47 hosts static display at Andoya Air Station for Royal Norweigan Airforces final P-3 mission flight

230630-WW800-1003 ANDØYA AIR STATION, Norway (June 30, 2023) – CDR Alex Yu-Rank, left, the Executive Officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, and CDR John Pritchett, center, Commanding Officer of VP-47 speaks to an attendee of an air show at Andøya Air Station, Norway, June 30, 2023. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox)

