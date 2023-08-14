230630-WW800-1003 ANDØYA AIR STATION, Norway (June 30, 2023) – CDR Alex Yu-Rank, left, the Executive Officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, and CDR John Pritchett, center, Commanding Officer of VP-47 speaks to an attendee of an air show at Andøya Air Station, Norway, June 30, 2023. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Cox)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2023 15:25
|Photo ID:
|7981092
|VIRIN:
|230630-N-WW800-1003
|Resolution:
|4827x3218
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|ANDØYA AIR STATION, NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-47 hosts static display at Andoya Air Station for Royal Norweigan Airforces final P-3 mission flight [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Hannah Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VP-47 hosts static display at Andoya Air Station for Royal Norweigan Airforces final P-3 mission flight
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT