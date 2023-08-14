MARFRORCOM Regional Field Meet

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jared A. Hoversten, Sergeant Major of Headquarters Service Battalion, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command address the Marines during a regional field meet at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, August 18, 2023. Marines across the various units competed in pugil sticks, ground fighting, JLTV pull, kayak tug-o-war, swimming relay race, obstacle course, and tug-o-war in order to win the command trophy. Marines stationed in the Hampton Roads area competed in the MARFORCOM led regional field meet to increase command cohesion, networking and build comradery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Servante R. Coba)

