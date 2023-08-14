Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tri-Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 9 of 26]

    Tri-Wing Readiness Exercise

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen participate in a Tri-Wing Readiness Exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania August 4, 2023. The exercise consisted of Airmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing, and Pennsylvania Army National Guardsmen. The training gave service members an opportunity to test collaboration in field conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 08:31
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Pennsylvania Tri-Wing Readiness Exercise
