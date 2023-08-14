Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen participate in a Tri-Wing Readiness Exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania August 4, 2023. The exercise consisted of Airmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing, and Pennsylvania Army National Guardsmen. The training gave service members an opportunity to test collaboration in field conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 08:32 Photo ID: 7980870 VIRIN: 140101-Z-TC737-1311 Resolution: 4554x6824 Size: 14.13 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tri-Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Kyle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.