Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) sorties from Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 19, 2023. In preparation for expected inclement weather, U.S. 3rd Fleet units, including submarines, ships and aircraft, executed precautionary actions to mitigate potential damage during forecasted weather events in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 22:09
|Photo ID:
|7980723
|VIRIN:
|230819-N-SS900-1039
|Resolution:
|5427x3623
|Size:
|913.86 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Alexandria Departs Naval Base Point Loma [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
