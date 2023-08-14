Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) sorties from Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 19, 2023. In preparation for expected inclement weather, U.S. 3rd Fleet units, including submarines, ships and aircraft, executed precautionary actions to mitigate potential damage during forecasted weather events in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 USS Alexandria Departs Naval Base Point Loma