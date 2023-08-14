Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Alexandria Departs Naval Base Point Loma [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Alexandria Departs Naval Base Point Loma

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) sorties from Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 19, 2023. In preparation for expected inclement weather, U.S. 3rd Fleet units, including submarines, ships and aircraft, executed precautionary actions to mitigate potential damage during forecasted weather events in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

