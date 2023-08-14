USS Alexandria Prepares to Depart San Diego Bay

Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) makes preparations to sortie from Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 19, 2023. In preparation for forecasted inclement weather, U.S. 3rd Fleet units, including submarines, ships and aircraft, executed precautionary actions to mitigate potential damage during forecasted weather events in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

