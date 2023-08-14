Command Master Chief Crash and Salvage

The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) Command Master Chief Bryan Davis dons personal protective equipment in the crash and salvage shop, Aug. 13, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

